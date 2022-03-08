UrduPoint.com

The woman is rising as a symbol of resistance and she is not only fighting for her own freedom but also for economic and political freedom of the oppressed classes of society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The woman is rising as a symbol of resistance and she is not only fighting for her own freedom but also for economic and political freedom of the oppressed classes of society.

Now it is the aim of the women's movement to uproot every anti-women law and tradition. This is why the freedom of society is linked to the freedom of woman.

These views were expressed by women worker leaders addressing a rally arranged here by Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) on the occasion of the international women's day here Tuesday.

A large number of worker women, female students and social activists attended the rally led by HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan. Carrying red flags, poster and banners, they chanted the slogan of "Peace, Bread and Equality".

The rally started from the Fuwara Chowk and ended at the Arts Council. Women workers presented their cultural show at the council.

HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan, Nuzhat Shireen of Sindh Commission on Status of Women, Saeeda Khatoon of Ali Entereprise Factory Fire Affecttees Association and others shared their views on the occasion.

