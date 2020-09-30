HC confers Civil Award of 'Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam' on Lord Qurban Hussain

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Wednesday conferred the prestigious civil award "Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam" on Lord Qurban Hussain

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :On behalf of the President of Pakistan, High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Wednesday conferred the prestigious civil award "Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam" on Lord Qurban Hussain.

The ceremony took place here at the High Commission the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, the HC commended Lord Qurban Hussain's contribution towards promotion of bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan.

He also appreciated the lord's role in highlighting the egregious violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces to silence the voice of the Kashmiris and raising awareness about the Kashmir conflict in the British Parliament.

Khan said the award was the recognition of these services of Lord Hussain.

In his remarks, Lord Hussain thanked the government of Pakistan for bestowing the prestigious award on him.

He expressed resolve to continue working for further cementing mutually beneficial ties between the two friendly countries of Pakistan and the UK and speaking up for the legitimate right of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Lord Hussain is a veteran and active member of mainstream Liberal Democrats Party of the UK and was awarded the lifetime Lordship on January 20, 2011.

He is of Kashmiri origin.

This year, the President of Pakistan was pleased to confer "Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam" on four British Pakistani parliamentarians, namely Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Lord Qurban Hussain, Yasmin Qureshi MP and Rehman Chishti MP in recognition of their outstanding services to Pakistan.

In compliance with the social distancing guidelines during the ongoing pandemic, the mission will also hold separate award ceremonies for the rest of the recipients in near future.