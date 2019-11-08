HC hosts reception for visiting tourism delegation

Akistan High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has hosted a reception in the honour of visiting Pakistani tourism delegation here at the High Commission

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has hosted a reception in the honour of visiting Pakistani tourism delegation here at the High Commission.

Pakistani tourism delegation led by Governor Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon was currently visiting United Kingdom (UK) also attended the World Travel Mart London 2019.

The reception was attended among others by Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Works, Dr.Mohammad Iqbal,Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Ayub Khan, diplomats, members of British-Pakistani community, Julian Hamilton Barns Chairman Pakistan Britian business Council, members of British Sikh Community, British Tour operators, Visiting Pakistani tour operators Sheraz Poonja, Iqbal Walji, Mubarak Hussan,Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Qurban Ali, Director Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Iqbal Hussain, Secretary Balochistan Culture, Sports and Tourism Zafar Ali Buledi,Iqbal Hussain Director Tourism Gilgit Baltistan, senior officials of Pakistan High Commission and Pakistani media.

Addressing the participants, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed the participating tourism delegation of WTM London 2019 .

The High Commissioner while highlighting the tourism potentials and investment opportunities said Pakistan was blessed with tourism attractions for people from every walks of life and had the most beautiful and serene places on the earth.

He added that out of twenty (20) the highest peaks, Pakistan held fourteen peaks with three Mountain ranges of Karakorum, Himalays and Hidukush,besides long beaches, fascinating valleys and deserts enough to attract mountaineers, gliders, paragliders and trekkers.

He said be it religious tourism, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, sports tourism, mountaineering, trekking, Pakistan offered abundant opportunities for the tourists to explore and enjoy the unique beauty of Pakistan.

Zakaria said that the land of Pakistan was a cradle of ancient civilizations, rich cultural, religious and historical sites yet another source of the attraction for the world historians, researchers travel writers and visitors.

He expressed the hope that the WTM London 2019 would be beneficial for the Pakistani participants in sharing knowledge and expertise through discussion with visitors and experts which would help promote the tourism sector in the country.

He also hoped that this opportunity would also help boost foreign tourists flow in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner on the occasion said that Pakistan government had taken a big step by opening-up Kartarpur corridor in deference to the religious sentiments of Sikh community around the world on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He hoped this would also help boost religious tourism in Pakistan , besides enabling the Sikh Yatrees to perform their religious rituals.

Nafees Zakaria said "We want the world to know about the beauty of Pakistan , visit it and explore it".

He urged the foreign tourists and the visitors from the United Kingdom to visit and invest in Pakistan including tourism and services sectors in the country".

He said that Pakistan's Federal and provincial governments were upgrading the infrastructure and other services to facilitate the tourists for the promoting tourism in the country.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon thanked the High Commissioner for hosting the reception for the Tourism delegation.

He said that their participation in WTM London 2019 was very successful.

He added that tour operators from Punjab, Sind, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK),Balochistan, Gilgilt Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and representatives of the Tourism ministries actively participated in the WTM.

He hoped that this would help boost tourists flow in Pakistan benefiting the country and its people.

Raja Maqpoon said that Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities for investments in various sectors including tourism.

He called upon the foreign investors to visit Pakistan and also take benefit from the profitable investment opportunities being offered in tourism sector in the country.

Later talking to media, the British Sikh community leaders, Buldeve Sing and Tarlok Sing Nagra thanked and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, his government and people of Pakistan for opening up of Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th brith anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

They hoped that this would also help improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and India and promote religious tourism.

This decision would greatly benefit the Sikh community around the world and enable them to perform their religious rituals in Pakistan at the birth place of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.