HC of Pakistan presents credentials to President of Tanzania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Pakistan to Tanzania Siraj Ahmad Khan on Monday presented credentials to Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania in Zanzibar.

The High Commissioner later tweeted, "It was an honour to present my letters of credence as High Commissioner to the President of Tanzania, this morning in Zanzibar. The President fondly recalled her visit to Pakistan three decades ago."