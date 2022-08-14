HC Pakistan in Malaysia celebrates 75th Independence day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia organized day-long celebrations to commemorate diamond jubilee of Pakistan's independence with zeal and fervour.

The celebrations started with the flag hoisting ceremony at the office of High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A number of dignitaries from different countries attended the ceremony to show solidarity and cement their bond with Pakistan.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia Amna Baloch presented messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on 75th Independence Day followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

On the occasion, a special speech segment was organized for children to express their love for the homeland. Children of different age groups spoke on the topics "Why I love Pakistan" and "My responsibility towards my homeland". The segments were arranged to encourage children to share their views, and for appreciation, gift packs were distributed among all participants.

A quiz competition about the national heritage, personalities, sports champions and famous places of Pakistan was also organized to disseminate knowledge about the country among the visiting guests.

Three girls also presented a tableau on the song "Sinf-a-Ahan". Visitors also took part in the urdu poetry recitation (Mushaira) and national song segment.

A number of stalls were also set up, offering mouth-watering Pakistani traditional cuisines, Pakistani fruits, traditional and boutique style dresses, Pakistani herbal products and other items.

A special performance of a singer Gul Khan was also part of the event who mesmerized the audience with his melodious voice. People applauded his performance and actively participated in the event.

The event was largely attended by Pakistanis based in Malaysia, Pakistani students, Malaysian citizens and people from other countries.