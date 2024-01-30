Open Menu

HC Represents Pakistan At Malaysian King Abdullah’s Sending Off Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

HC represents Pakistan at Malaysian King Abdullah’s sending off ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Tuesday represented Pakistan at the royal sending off ceremony of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who completed his five-year term as Head of the State of Malaysia.

The HC conveyed best wishes on behalf of the president, prime minister, and people of Pakistan to the outgoing king, Pakistan's High Commission at Malaysia posted on its account X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Malaysia Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

38 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

13 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan