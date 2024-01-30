HC represents Pakistan at Malaysian King Abdullah’s sending off ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Tuesday represented Pakistan at the royal sending off ceremony of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who completed his five-year term as Head of the State of Malaysia.

The HC conveyed best wishes on behalf of the president, prime minister, and people of Pakistan to the outgoing king, Pakistan's High Commission at Malaysia posted on its account X.