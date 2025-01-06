HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi Presents Credentials To President Of Maldives
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Maldives, presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, at a traditional and dignified ceremony held on Monday at the President's Office
The High Commissioner was escorted to the President's Office in a cultural procession with the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Drum and Trumpet Band.
After the presentation of the credentials, the High Commissioner paid courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Maldives. Deputy Head of Mission Zulqurnain Ahmad, also accompanied the High Commissioner.
The call was also attended by Abdulla Fayaz, Chief of Staff, President Office; Mohamed Naseer, Principal Secretary to the President on Foreign Relations and Ms. Fathimath Inaya, Foreign Secretary of the Maldives.
During the meeting; President Dr.
Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi, for appointment as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the Maldives. The High Commissioner conveyed warmest greetings and best wishes of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to the President of the Maldives.
The President and the High Commissioner both underscored the significance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Maldives which are based on religious affinity, commonality of culture, converging interest and a profound mutual trust.
President Dr. Muizzu and the High Commissioner discussed enhancing bilateral relations and collaboration in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, health, education, climate change, tourism and defense. They also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the cordial relations between the two countries.
