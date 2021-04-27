UrduPoint.com
HCBA Abbottabad Announces Election Schedule For 2021-22

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad Tuesday issued an election schedule for the year 2021-22, which would be held on May 29, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Chairman Election board HCBA Abbottabad Inayat Ullah Qureshi advocate the nomination papers would be filed on May 5, 2021, scrutiny of the nomination would be held on 6th to 8th May 2021, on May 10, 2021, candidates would withdraw their nomination papers.

It was further told in the notification that the final list of candidates for election 2020-21 would be displayed on 18 May 2021 while the elections would be held on 29th May 2021 from 8:30 a.

m. to 3 p.m.

Elections would be held for president, vice president, general secretary, additional secretary, library secretary, secretary finance and fourteen executive members.

Last year, the same election was postponed three times and then held in July, in the year 2020 the election was scheduled for March 2020 but owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus all over the country the elections were delayed.

