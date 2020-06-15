HCBA announces election schedule for 2020-21

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabhad Monday issued election schedule for the year 2020-21 which would be held on July 4.

According to a notification issued by the Chairman Election board HCBA Abbottabad Inayat Ullah Qureshi advocate the nomination papers would be issued on 17th and 18th June and would be filed on 19th and 20th June, scrutiny of the nomination would be held on 22nd June.

It was further told in the notification that the final list of candidates for election 2020-21 would be displayed on 22nd June while the elections would be held on 4th July from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

Elections will be held for president, vice president, general secretary, additional secretary, library secretary, secretary finance and fourteen executive members.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled in March 2020 but owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in all over the country, the elections were delayed.