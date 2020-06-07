HCBA, DBA elections schedule for 2020-21 announced

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad and High Court Bar Association (HCBA) elections for the year 2020-21 announced where DBA Abbottabad elections would be held on June 13 while HCBA elections on July 4.

After announcement of schedule of election for both bodies which was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak the election campaign gained momentum where supporters and voters of various candidates and panels have started the drive.

For HCBA elections three candidates Fawad Saleh advocate, Qazi Muhammad Azhar advocate and Aurangzeb Mughal advocate would contest for presidential slot.

While for DBA elections two candidates including former president Asad Khan Jadoon advocate and Major (R) Jahangir Elahi advocate would contest the for president.

Elections for both bodies of legal fraternity would be conducted on June 13 and July 4 respectively at 9 am till 3 pm without any interruption.