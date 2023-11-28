Open Menu

HCBA, DBA Pay Tribute To Late Senior Lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad Advocate

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HCBA, DBA pay tribute to late senior lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad advocate

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) and the District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the late senior lawyer Mushtaq Ahmed Tahir Khaili advocate during a condolence reference, Tahir Khali passed away two days ago.

The condolence reference highlighted the remarkable legacy left by Mushtaq Ahmad Tahir Khaili, spanning over three decades of dedicated service to the legal field. The event served as a platform to acknowledge and pay tribute to his significant contributions to the governance of law. Judges and legal practitioners alike expressed their deep appreciation for the late lawyer's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to justice.

Justices Kamran Hayat Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Session Judge Akhtar Ahmed Khan, Additional Registrar PHC Javedur Rahman, Former President Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Fazal Haq Abbasi, President HCBA Javed Khan Tanoli Advocate, President DBA Sardar Basharat Advocate, Senior Lawyer Haji Abdul Basit Advocate and other prominent lawyers were present in the reference.

During the ceremony, both male and female lawyers expressed their heartfelt condolences, sharing personal stories that highlighted the late lawyer's professional achievements and qualities. The legal fraternity collectively offered prayers for the forgiveness of Mushtaq Ahmad Tahir Khaili's departed soul, underscoring the deep sense of loss felt by the legal community in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Lawyers Male Event Court

Recent Stories

Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan