HCBA, DBA pay tribute to late senior lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad advocate

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) and the District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the late senior lawyer Mushtaq Ahmed Tahir Khaili advocate during a condolence reference, Tahir Khali passed away two days ago.

The condolence reference highlighted the remarkable legacy left by Mushtaq Ahmad Tahir Khaili, spanning over three decades of dedicated service to the legal field. The event served as a platform to acknowledge and pay tribute to his significant contributions to the governance of law. Judges and legal practitioners alike expressed their deep appreciation for the late lawyer's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to justice.

Justices Kamran Hayat Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Session Judge Akhtar Ahmed Khan, Additional Registrar PHC Javedur Rahman, Former President Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Fazal Haq Abbasi, President HCBA Javed Khan Tanoli Advocate, President DBA Sardar Basharat Advocate, Senior Lawyer Haji Abdul Basit Advocate and other prominent lawyers were present in the reference.

During the ceremony, both male and female lawyers expressed their heartfelt condolences, sharing personal stories that highlighted the late lawyer's professional achievements and qualities. The legal fraternity collectively offered prayers for the forgiveness of Mushtaq Ahmad Tahir Khaili's departed soul, underscoring the deep sense of loss felt by the legal community in Abbottabad.