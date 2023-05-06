UrduPoint.com

HCBA Election 2023-24, Javed Tanoli Becomes New President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

HCBA election 2023-24, Javed Tanoli becomes new president

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :High Court Bar Association (HCBA) elections 2023-24, Javed Tanoli Advocate on Saturday has become the new president by securing 529 votes while the opposing candidate, Mehdi Zaman Advocate, could only get 457 votes.

According to the Chairman Election Commission, Iklahq Ahmed Advocate the election for the Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association has been completed where a total of 986 voters exercised their right to vote.

For the President's candidate, Javed Tanoli secured 126 votes from District Mansehra, 240 votes from District Haripur, and 163 votes from District Abbottabad. On the other hand, Mehdi Zaman Advocate obtained 129 votes from Mansehra, 76 votes from Haripur, and 252 votes from Abbottabad and remained in the second position with a total of 457 votes.

Javed Tanoli, Advocate, won with a lead of 72 votes and has been elected as the new president of the HCBA Abbottabad.

The elected officials include Khalid Rabbani as Vice President, Tanveer Ahmed Dean as General Secretary, Rabia Gul as Additional Secretary, Sardar Amber Maqsood as Finance Secretary, Hammad Gul as library Secretary, while the executive members include Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Naeer Khan, Maria Bashir, Aisha Yousuf, Syed Raza Ali Shah, Sardar Waleed, and Jawad Naqvi.

