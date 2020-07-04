HCBA elections 2020-21 once again delayed till 15th July

Annual elections 2020-21 of KP Bar Associations were once again postponed and now the elections would be held on July 15, 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Annual elections 2020-21 of KP Bar Associations were once again postponed and now the elections would be held on July 15, 2020.

Earlier, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, KP bar associations elections were delayed and were scheduled on July 4, (today), but the KP bar associations announced a new date for annual elections.

The HCBA elections 2020-21 were scheduled in March 2020 but owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus all over the country the elections were delayed and rescheduled to July 4.