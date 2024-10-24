Open Menu

HCBAM President Welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi’s Appointment As CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM

High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) President Sajjad Haider Maitla on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan after the 26th Constitutional Amendment became the part of the Constitution

Talking to media persons accompanying other office bearers of HCBAM, Sajjad Haider Maitla said that the appointment would prove to be beneficial for the judiciary and the people of the country. He said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi was well versed in the constitution and law and would play active role in protecting rights of all people of the country.

He said, high court bar association Multan believed in the supremacy of law and the constitution and had always worked for the noble cause.

He said that it would pave the way for speedy redressal of grievances of the people who approach the courts for justice.

He said, Multan bar had always talked about the supremacy of the parliament. He demanded that strength of judges at Lahore High Court Multan Bench be elevated to sixteen (16).

