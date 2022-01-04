UrduPoint.com

HCC CEO Expresses Satisfaction Over Treatment Facilities Being Provided At LU Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 10:25 PM

HCC CEO expresses satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided at LU hospital

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Healthcare Commission (HCC) Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui along with his team visited various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and expressed pleasure and satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided to the patients and the better infrastructure in the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Healthcare Commission (HCC) Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui along with his team visited various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and expressed pleasure and satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided to the patients and the better infrastructure in the hospital.

Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui got information about various issues from the patients and doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital.

He said that he is happy to see the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

He said that in this age of inflation when treatment is not just for the common man, the level at which patients are being treated in this hospital is commendable.

The performance of Civil Hospital Hyderabad is more better than any of the private hospitals working on the province, Dr Qavi said.

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi told Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui that at present patients from more than 15 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad are being brought for treatment of various ailments at LU hospitals and pathology tests and other facilities including food are being provided to them free of charge.

He said the provincial government and especially the health minister wanted the hospital to have the best modern facilities and no stone would be left unturned in providing medical treatment to those who visit here for treatment.

The LU hospital's Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi briefed Dr Ahsan Qavi Siddiqui and his team that the dilapidated building of Civil Hospital Hyderabad had been renovated and modern machinery and equipment was brought in it which makes it more competitive than any private hospital.

The state-of-the-art ICU has been established while dialysis system was upgraded and the radiology department was also expanded and improved, Jatoi added.

MS Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Medical, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr Shoukat Ali Lakho, Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Muhammad Akram Bajwa, Dr Khalil Ahmed Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad Man Jatoi From Government Best

Recent Stories

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peacef ..

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: ..

38 minutes ago
 Thakur's seven-wicket haul keeps India on track fo ..

Thakur's seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win

38 minutes ago
 Prices fell but US factory woes continued in Decem ..

Prices fell but US factory woes continued in December

38 minutes ago
 'Miracle' dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

'Miracle' dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

38 minutes ago
 Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight fo ..

Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight for IS

40 minutes ago
 DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio d ..

DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio drive

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.