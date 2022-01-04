HCC CEO expresses satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided at LU hospital

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Healthcare Commission (HCC) Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui along with his team visited various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and expressed pleasure and satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided to the patients and the better infrastructure in the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Healthcare Commission (HCC) Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui along with his team visited various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and expressed pleasure and satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided to the patients and the better infrastructure in the hospital.

Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui got information about various issues from the patients and doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital.

He said that he is happy to see the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

He said that in this age of inflation when treatment is not just for the common man, the level at which patients are being treated in this hospital is commendable.

The performance of Civil Hospital Hyderabad is more better than any of the private hospitals working on the province, Dr Qavi said.

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi told Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqui that at present patients from more than 15 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad are being brought for treatment of various ailments at LU hospitals and pathology tests and other facilities including food are being provided to them free of charge.

He said the provincial government and especially the health minister wanted the hospital to have the best modern facilities and no stone would be left unturned in providing medical treatment to those who visit here for treatment.

The LU hospital's Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi briefed Dr Ahsan Qavi Siddiqui and his team that the dilapidated building of Civil Hospital Hyderabad had been renovated and modern machinery and equipment was brought in it which makes it more competitive than any private hospital.

The state-of-the-art ICU has been established while dialysis system was upgraded and the radiology department was also expanded and improved, Jatoi added.

MS Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Medical, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr Shoukat Ali Lakho, Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Muhammad Akram Bajwa, Dr Khalil Ahmed Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.