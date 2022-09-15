HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Members of the Havelian Chamber of Commerce (HCC) Thursday demanded from the government of Punjab to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the details, Senior Vice President HCC Naseer Ahmed Abbasi said that for the past four months, there had been a ban on bringing flour from Punjab to KP by the provincial government of Punjab. He further said that the traders had to pay extra money on all check posts while bringing wheat flour from Punjab, which was directly burdening the buyers.

Naseer Ahmed said that the present price of 20 KG flour bags was 2,200 rupees and the main reason for the price hike was the Punjab government's ban on inter-provincial movement.

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf was ruling in both Punjab and KPK, but the price of Punjab's flour was increasing day by day reducing the purchasing power of the poor masses. He lamented over the fact that the most important food commodity was not available for the people in KPK.