HCC organises certificate distribution ceremony at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Punjab University's Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised a certificate distribution ceremony for students who completed E-Commerce BootCamp.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, CEO of PNY Training Wahab Yunus, faculty members and students were present.

The PU VC lauded efforts of Dr Zafar Ahmad, Dr Zeeshan Shoukat and Dr Waqas Farooq, recognising their dedication in providing students with hands-on learning opportunities that have sharpened their e-commerce skills and enabled them to start earning.

He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in preparing students for the dynamic digital marketplace.

Dr Zafar said that the ceremony was a celebration of achievement and progress, with faculty and staff from both institutions joining in the festivities. Students from the BootCamp expressed their gratitude to HCC and PNY for not only providing them with a valuable platform but also for the exciting announcement of an upcoming incubation center, which promises to further nurture entrepreneurial talent.