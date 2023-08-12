HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) would organize "National Flag Hoisting Ceremony here on Monday to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui will hoist the national flag at Tamboora Chowk GPO at 9.00 am