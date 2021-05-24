UrduPoint.com
HCCI Appeals Power Load Management Exemption During Business Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh and members of the governing body have demanded the high ups of the Federal and provincial government to exempt power load management during business hours.

In a joint statement issued here on Monday, they said that the government has been engaged in boosting up the economic development therefore it is the need that the issues being faced by the business community should be addressed.

The Sindh government has already reduced the business hours due to COVID-19 with directives of two days closure of industrial and trade activities in the province, they said and added that power load management during the limited time is not only affecting the socio economic condition of the traders but halting of software system, machinery and electronic appliances is also causing financial loses to industrialists.

They said that continuation of power load management during business hours could also create unemployment as well as goods shortage in markets therefore, the high ups of the federal and provincial government should ask the power distribution companies to provide relief to business sector and exempt load management during business hours.

