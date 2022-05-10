UrduPoint.com

HCCI Appeals To Withdraw Fuel Price Adjustment On Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the decision of fuel price adjustment on electricity, adding that monthly enhancement of electricity prices is adversely affecting the industrial production

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the decision of fuel price adjustment on electricity, adding that monthly enhancement of electricity prices is adversely affecting the industrial production.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, the President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi and Vice President Owais Khan said that Rs. 2.26 per unit enhancement under fuel price adjustment, approved by NEPRA could badly affect the industrial and trade activities as the consumers will bear additional burden of Rs. 29 billion.

The decision of NEPRA will not only cause financial losses to traders and industrialists but it will further enhance the inflation rate, they said and added that the traders are also suffering hardship to compete in the international markets due to increase in cost of production.

They appealed to the Prime Minister to withdraw the decision so that the business community could take sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has strongly criticized the long duration of load shedding and unannounced power closure by HESCO and appealed to the Prime Minister to take notice over such incompetence of the HESCO management.

