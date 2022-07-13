HCCI appreciates efforts for timely drainage of rain water in city

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) president Adeel Siddiqui has appreciated the efforts of the district administration in making good arrangements for sanitation and drainage on Eid-ul-Adha and during monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) president Adeel Siddiqui has appreciated the efforts of the district administration in making good arrangements for sanitation and drainage on Eid-ul-Adha and during monsoon rains.

In his statement, Siddiqui lauded the efforts of district administration, WASA and municipal officials as citizens were able to offer Eid prayers in mosques and grounds due to prompt drainage of rain water after the rains.

He said that the business community appreciated the steps taken by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

The president of the chamber hoped that the district administration would similarly monitor and make arrangements in the coming rain spells.