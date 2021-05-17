The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh and members of the governing body have appreciated the clean and green campaign launched by Hyderabad Development Authority for beautification of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh and members of the governing body have appreciated the clean and green campaign launched by Hyderabad Development Authority for beautification of Hyderabad.

In a joint statement here on Monday, they said that tree plantation, cleaning and lighting of roads and flyovers will not only make Hyderabad beautiful but it will also provide a healthy atmosphere for the citizens.

They appreciated the efforts of the Managing Director HDA Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani for initiating this campaign and assured to extend full cooperation from business community in this regard.