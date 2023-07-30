HCCI appreciates police, district admin,law enforcement agencies for ensuring security on Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has appreciated the police, the district administration and the law enforcement agencies for ensuring optimal security on 10th Muharram and preventing occurrence of any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the HCCI's President Adeel Siddiqui and other office bearers also praised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for visiting the central procession in Hyderabad and reviewing the security arrangements.

They said the police not only ensured security but also regulated the traffic in the city.