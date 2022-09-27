HCCI delegation calls on Sindh acting governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) called on the acting governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani at Governor house here on Tuesday.

The delegation informed the Governor of electricity, gas and other issues.

Agha Siraj Durrani gave assurance to the delegation of resolution to their issues.

The nine-member delegation led by its patron in chief Mohammad Ikram included Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi, Vice President Awais Khan, Mirza Hasan Masood Baig, Mohammad Adnan Khan, Ijaz Ali Rajput and Nawab Qureshi.

The acting governor said that he would take up their issues with the authorities concerned.