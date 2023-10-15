Open Menu

HCCI Delegation Meets AC City, Conveys Concerns Over Penalties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HCCI delegation meets AC city, conveys concerns over penalties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adeel Siddiqui, the chairman of law and order sub-committee Mirza Hasan Masood Baig met Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with committee members Mohammad Danish Khan and Farman Baig.

He told AC city that the penalties being imposed on shops and carts were causing trouble among the traders.

He said that the stock of 300 to 500 sacks in the shops and warehouses of the big traders was part of the supply chain and issuing challans was an injustice with the business community.

Trader’s delegation stated that the rapid increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products was contributing to the escalation in production and business costs and we all need to address the issue of inflation together.

They demanded that district administration should consult with the business community to determine the prices of food items. They also discussed problems related to wedding halls. Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza said that price control was being enforced in the markets according to government rates and those merchants were being challaned who have stock of more than three hundred sacks.

He said that the purpose of implementation of official rates by the district administration was to ensure the supply of food items to the general public at fixed rates and to discourage hoarding.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Law And Order Marriage Hyderabad Price Chamber Gas Market Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

2 minutes ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

3 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

3 hours ago
TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

6 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan