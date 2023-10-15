HCCI delegation meets AC city, conveys concerns over penalties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adeel Siddiqui, the chairman of law and order sub-committee Mirza Hasan Masood Baig met Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with committee members Mohammad Danish Khan and Farman Baig.

He told AC city that the penalties being imposed on shops and carts were causing trouble among the traders.

He said that the stock of 300 to 500 sacks in the shops and warehouses of the big traders was part of the supply chain and issuing challans was an injustice with the business community.

Trader’s delegation stated that the rapid increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products was contributing to the escalation in production and business costs and we all need to address the issue of inflation together.

They demanded that district administration should consult with the business community to determine the prices of food items. They also discussed problems related to wedding halls. Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza said that price control was being enforced in the markets according to government rates and those merchants were being challaned who have stock of more than three hundred sacks.

He said that the purpose of implementation of official rates by the district administration was to ensure the supply of food items to the general public at fixed rates and to discourage hoarding.