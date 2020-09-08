UrduPoint.com
HCCI Demands Development Package For Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to announce a package for the rehabilitation and development of historic city of Hyderabad.

HCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Shakir Memon, Vice President Pir Alhaj Gulshan Elahi and governing body members, members, said the recent heavy rains had destructed the civic infrastructure of Hyderabad and around Rs 100 billion was required for the construction of roads, addressing water, sewerage, health and sanitation issues, besides improvement of recreational places and completion of other development schemes.

They said since the rainfalls the citizens had been experiencing unannounced load- shedding and power outage in the name of technical faults and PMT blasts.

They said Hyderabad received no development package for many years as a result of which the citizens were deprived of basic civic facilities and poor health and sanitation conditions.

