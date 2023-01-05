HCCI demands to improve performance of tax collecting departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has demanded the government to improve the performance of tax collecting departments.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday Siddiqui also urged the government to adopt the austerity measures.

The HCCI's president said although the energy crisis existed, there could be other ways to deal with it.

He claimed that the multinational companies were also unable to transfer back profits of their businesses to the home countries.