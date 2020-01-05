HCCI expresses concern over gas supply with low pressure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shakir Memon has expressed his concern over supply of gas with low pressure adding that the situation is adversely affecting the productivity in the industrial units of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said "industries are the backbone of the country's economy, but the supply of gas with low pressure has almost destroyed the industrial production and the home based industries like glass bangles and glass bottles are suffering huge financial losses as the owners are unable to meet the demands".

"The closure of industrial units as a result of low gas pressure is also causing unemployment issue in Hyderabad", he said and appealed to General manager SSGL to ensure supply of gas with required pressure so that the industrial activities regain momentum.