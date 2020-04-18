HCCI expresses concern over unannounced load shedding from HESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shakir Memon has expressed his concern over unannounced load shedding from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company adding that it badly affecting the people who are confined in their residence or in isolation centers as a result of COVID-19.

In a statement here on Saturday, the HCCI senior vice president said that due to lockdown, 90 percent of public and private offices as well as trade centers remained closed, in this situation there should be no load shedding in the area.

The hours long closure of power supply was forcing people to come out from their residences which posing threats of increase in COVID-19 cases, he said and demanded the HESCO management to stop load shedding with immediate effect.