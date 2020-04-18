UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCCI Expresses Concern Over Unannounced Load Shedding From HESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

HCCI expresses concern over unannounced load shedding from HESCO

Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shakir Memon has expressed his concern over unannounced load shedding from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company adding that it badly affecting the people who are confined in their residence or in isolation centers as a result of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shakir Memon has expressed his concern over unannounced load shedding from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company adding that it badly affecting the people who are confined in their residence or in isolation centers as a result of COVID-19.

In a statement here on Saturday, the HCCI senior vice president said that due to lockdown, 90 percent of public and private offices as well as trade centers remained closed, in this situation there should be no load shedding in the area.

The hours long closure of power supply was forcing people to come out from their residences which posing threats of increase in COVID-19 cases, he said and demanded the HESCO management to stop load shedding with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Company Hyderabad Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Thomas raises 300,000 with turbo bike challenge

2 minutes ago

PUC thanks govt, Ulema for agreeing policy agenda ..

2 minutes ago

Okara University VC stresses varsities role in mit ..

4 minutes ago

Over 1,200 IoK workers go on hunger strike in Isla ..

4 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth foregoes birthday gun salute over ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus pandemic: SCCI calls for comprehensive ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.