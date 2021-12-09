UrduPoint.com

HCCI Expresses Concerns Over Gas Shortage In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:49 PM

HCCI expresses concerns over gas shortage in Hyderabad

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed their concern over closure of gas and its supply with low pressure in Hyderabad and demanded high ups of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited to notice and ensure proper gas supply so that the citizens could take sigh of relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed their concern over closure of gas and its supply with low pressure in Hyderabad and demanded high ups of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited to notice and ensure proper gas supply so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, the President HCCI Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif and Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi said that due to closure of gas supply as well as its supply with low pressure particularly in morning and evening hours, the citizens of Hyderabad district were suffering great inconveniences.

They said that due to gas closure or its supply with low pressure, the children are going to educational institutions without breakfast while it also badly affecting the people to prepare meals or get cooked food from restaurants.

They appealed to high ups of SSGL to realize the grievances of the people and ensure adequate supply of gas so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Chamber Gas Commerce From Industry Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Water Week concludes with prize distribut ..

Pakistan Water Week concludes with prize distribution among winners

1 minute ago
 Haleem expresses concerns over Sindh government's ..

Haleem expresses concerns over Sindh government's plans of creating provincial p ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses Vawda's ICA against ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses Vawda's ICA against his disqualification case in ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan emphasizing on utilization of indigenous ..

Pakistan emphasizing on utilization of indigenous renewable energy resources: Ha ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.