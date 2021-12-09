HCCI expresses concerns over gas shortage in Hyderabad

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed their concern over closure of gas and its supply with low pressure in Hyderabad and demanded high ups of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited to notice and ensure proper gas supply so that the citizens could take sigh of relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed their concern over closure of gas and its supply with low pressure in Hyderabad and demanded high ups of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited to notice and ensure proper gas supply so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, the President HCCI Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif and Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi said that due to closure of gas supply as well as its supply with low pressure particularly in morning and evening hours, the citizens of Hyderabad district were suffering great inconveniences.

They said that due to gas closure or its supply with low pressure, the children are going to educational institutions without breakfast while it also badly affecting the people to prepare meals or get cooked food from restaurants.

They appealed to high ups of SSGL to realize the grievances of the people and ensure adequate supply of gas so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.