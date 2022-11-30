UrduPoint.com

HCCI Expresses Deep Grief And Shock Over S.M. Munir Demise

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

HCCI expresses deep grief and shock over S.M. Munir demise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed their deep grief, shock and sorrow over the demise of ex-FPCCI President and eminent industrialist S.M. Munir and termed his death a great loss for the business community of the country.

In a joint condolence message on Wednesday, the President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi, President Owais Khan, Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig paid rich tributes to the services of S.

M. Munir adding that he had not only introduced new vistas in the industrial sector for its rapid promotion but being the Chairman TDAP, he played a pivotal role in bringing forward the industrialists of small cities of the country particularly Hyderabad to introduce their manufacturing and products in the international markets.

Late S.M. Munir was the symbol of unity of the business community of the country and his death had created a gulf that could be bridged hard, they observed and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

