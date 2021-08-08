UrduPoint.com

HCCI Expresses Gratitude Towards DHO For Organizing Corona Vaccination Camp

Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Fahad Shaikh, Senior Vice president Muhammad Wasim, Vice president Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and Executive committee members have expressed gratitude towards District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaffer for organizing a special camp in Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) secretariat for administering corona vaccination to Industrialists and business community.

In a statement on Sunday office bearers said that District administration, DHO, paramedical staff and mobile vaccination units were rendering services round the clock to contain spread of deadly virus.

They further said that the traders community was highly grateful to the health department particularly DHO Dr.Lalaa Jaffer for arranging DHO mobile units who were delivering services smoothly.

President HCCI Fahad Shaikh expressed gratitude to doctors and paramedical staff who worked with honesty and devotion. He also expressed gratitude to the business community and people who largely participated in the vaccination camp.

