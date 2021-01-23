UrduPoint.com
HCCI Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Prominent Businessman Shakir Memon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

HCCI expresses grief over demise of prominent businessman Shakir Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The office bearers and members of executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have expressed their deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of prominent businessman Lion Muhammad Shakir Memon.

Lion Shakir Memon, one of the active members of HCCI and once discharged responsibility as its Senior Vice President had breathed his last here on Saturday morning after protected illness.

The HCCI President Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Senior Vice President Muhammad Waseem Ji, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and members of the executive committee have lauded the role of late Lion Muhammad Shakir Memon adding that his death deprived the business community an active member who made commendable efforts in resolving their grievances.

They said that Shakir Memon also rendered his service as Chairman Hilal-e-Ahmar Hyderabad, District Anti-T.B. Association, Trustee Senior Citizens Welfare Trust and District Governor of Lions Club. His services for welfare and betterment of poor, orphans and deserving persons as well as for human rights and education particularly ration distribution during the first wave of COVID-19 in Hyderabad will be long remembered, the HCCI office bearers said.

Expressing sympathies with bereaved family members, the HCCI office bearers and members executive committee prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul.

