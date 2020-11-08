HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain and other members of the executive committee have expressed their deep grief and shock on the sad demise of the sister of Muhammad Waseem Jee, senior vice president of the chamber.

The President HCCI and the members of the executive committee who also attended the funerals,expressed sympathies with Muhammad Waseem Jee and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss.