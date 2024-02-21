Open Menu

HCCI Facilitates Traders For Issuance Of 250 Pending Food Licenses: Adeel Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM

President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and the Coordinator of Progressive Businessmen Panel Adeel Siddiqui said that the HCCI serves as the sole representative platform for industrialists and traders, with open doors for traders

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Siddiqui expressed these views while addressing the participants of the reception organized by the association of traders of Saddar bazar.

He emphasized that the issues of small traders were being addressed on every forum, adding that it was essential to provide basic facilities to the trader community for the progress of business and industry, enabling them to contribute to the betterment of the national economy.

Siddiqui revealed that since 2021, traders and industrialists were facing hurdles in obtaining food licenses from the Sindh Food Authority but the chamber has facilitated the issuance of 250 food licenses to industrialists and traders, and cooperation was also being extended to traders in the renewal of their licenses.

He stated that construction work on the infrastructure of Sindh Small Industries has commenced, and efforts were underway to improve the road network at the site.

On this occasion, Patron of the traders of Saddar bazar association Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and President Moiz Abbas encouraged HCCI efforts to resolve issues of the business community.

Earlier, General Secretary of the association of traders of Saddar Zarrar Ahmed Khan welcoming the chamber’s representatives stated that the traders association was also locally resolving issues of its shopkeepers.

However, there was an urgent need for cooperation from the HCCI regarding the issues of traders related to the cantonment board and HESCO, so that the business activities in the market could be enhanced, he added.

