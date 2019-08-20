HCCI for drainage of accumulated rainwater from SITE Hyderabad area

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has asked the SITE Hyderabad and management of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate to take steps for drainage of accumulated rainwater from the SITE area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has asked the SITE Hyderabad and management of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate to take steps for drainage of accumulated rainwater from the SITE area.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that despite passage of over two week of receiving heavy rains, the accumulated rainwater could not be drained from SITE Hyderabad as a result of which, the management and workers of around 150 industrial units of the area are facing inconvenience to perform duties due to submerging of rainwater and sewage at the main roads as well as the external gates of industrial units.

The drainage line constructed by Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate along SITE Hyderabad is the main reason of submerging of industrial area, he said adding that the roads of the area also received damages due to accumulation of rainwater and non-functioning of SITE pumping stations.

He called upon Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry as well as Managing Director Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate to save SITE Hyderabad by visiting the area and issuing directives for drainage of accumulated rainwater.

The president HCCI also expressed his concern over unscheduled load shedding from Ghee Feeder-II SITE Hyderabad and called upon the Chief Executive Officer HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the area so that the industrialists could be able to carry out industrial production conveniently.