UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCCI For Drainage Of Accumulated Rainwater From SITE Hyderabad Area

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

HCCI for drainage of accumulated rainwater from SITE Hyderabad area

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has asked the SITE Hyderabad and management of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate to take steps for drainage of accumulated rainwater from the SITE area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has asked the SITE Hyderabad and management of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate to take steps for drainage of accumulated rainwater from the SITE area.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that despite passage of over two week of receiving heavy rains, the accumulated rainwater could not be drained from SITE Hyderabad as a result of which, the management and workers of around 150 industrial units of the area are facing inconvenience to perform duties due to submerging of rainwater and sewage at the main roads as well as the external gates of industrial units.

The drainage line constructed by Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate along SITE Hyderabad is the main reason of submerging of industrial area, he said adding that the roads of the area also received damages due to accumulation of rainwater and non-functioning of SITE pumping stations.

He called upon Sindh Minister for Trade and Industry as well as Managing Director Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate to save SITE Hyderabad by visiting the area and issuing directives for drainage of accumulated rainwater.

The president HCCI also expressed his concern over unscheduled load shedding from Ghee Feeder-II SITE Hyderabad and called upon the Chief Executive Officer HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the area so that the industrialists could be able to carry out industrial production conveniently.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding Hyderabad SITE Chamber Commerce From Industry Rains

Recent Stories

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Mo ..

49 seconds ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago

Putin Receiving All Information on Accident in Ark ..

54 seconds ago

Computerized reservation for Multan-Karachi Sindh ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab government to provide solar systems for des ..

8 minutes ago

Seven bidders compete to fund Bulgaria nuclear pro ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.