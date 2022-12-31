UrduPoint.com

HCCI, HCSTS Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of Hyderabad Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (HCCI) and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade & Small Industry (HCSTSI) have felicitated the newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club in their separate statements issued here on Saturday.

The HCCI's President Adeel Siddiqui expressed hope that the office bearers of HPC would take steps for the welfare and prosperity of the media workers.

The HCSTSI's President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said he hoped that the office bearers would struggle for the rights of the journalists who were being constrained from their work.

He assured that the business community would support the journalists in their efforts to protect freedom of speech.

