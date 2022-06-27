UrduPoint.com

HCCI, HCSTSI Representatives Congratulates Newly Elected HPC Office Bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2022

HCCI, HCSTSI representatives congratulates newly elected HPC office bearers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders, Small Industry on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Press Club.

In their separate messages, the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi, Vice President Owais Khan, Patron in Chief Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Patron Iqbal Baig as well as the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon and Vice President Masroor Iqbal have congratulated Lala Rehman Sammu, Sajid Khanzada, Hameed ur Rehman, Sardar Ahmed Shaikh, Fahim Babbar on their unopposed election as the President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer of Hyderabad Press Club respectively.

They also congratulated Ali Hassan, Khalid Khokhar, Jay Parkash Morani, Altaf Koti, Hussain Khan, Iqbal Mallah, Irshad Channa, Fazil Channa, Harron Arain and Muhammad Irfan Haroon on their unopposed election as the Member Governing Body of Hyderabad Press Club and hoped that the newly elected office bearers would strive for the betterment of the journalist community of Hyderabad.

