HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has welcomed the Sindh government's announcement for relaxing the schedule of night time closure of businesses.

In separate statements issued here on Sunday both the chambers appreciated the government's decision which had been taken on recommendation of the business community.

They said the relaxation would not only help the traders but also the customers who mostly go shopping for Eid late at night.

The relaxation would remain in place till the eve of Eid ul Azha.