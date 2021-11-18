UrduPoint.com

HCCI Lauds MQM Leadership For HITMS Bill Approval In Parliament's Joint Session

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:09 PM

The office bearers and Ex-Presidents of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have congratulated the citizens of Hyderabad for resolving longstanding demand after approval of Hyderabad Institute of Technical and Management Sciences in joint session of the Parliament

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The office bearers and Ex-Presidents of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have congratulated the citizens of Hyderabad for resolving longstanding demand after approval of Hyderabad Institute of Technical and Management Sciences in joint session of the Parliament.

In a joint statement here on Thursday, the President HCCI Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif, Vice President Dabish Shafiq Qureshi, Ex-Presidents Goharullah and Fahad Hussain Shaikh have highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan including MNAs Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Salahuddin and Sabir Kaimkhani for their efforts in this regard adding that with the establishment of the institute, the youth of Hyderabad will be able to get higher education at their nearest.

