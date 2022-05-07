HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Yousuf Kausar Bhatti

UrduPoint.com

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) have expressed their deep grief and shock over the sad demise of eminent industrialist and Chamber's Ex-President Yousuf kausar Bhatti

In a joint condolence message, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi, Vice President Owais Khan and patrons Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Iqbal Baig said Yousuf Kausar Bhatti was the valuable asset for the business community of Hyderabad and his valuable services for HCCI will be remembered long.

While expressing sympathies with the bereaved family members, they prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

