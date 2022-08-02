HCCI office bearers express grief over martyrdom of army officers in helicopter crash

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office bearers have expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Corps Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coastguards Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif, and four other senior army officers in an unfortunate helicopter crash in Lasbela late Monday

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan said that the entire nation saluted the martyrs of the helicopter crash, including Commander Engineer 12 Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed, Co-Pilot Major Muhammad Talha Manan and crew Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The HCCI office bearers said that the martyred army officers had rendered sacrifices while rescuing the flood victims in Balochistan. The sacrifices of the martyrs was a proof of dedication and devotion of the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army. The army was not only defending the borders of the homeland, but was also engaged in serving the humanity during natural disasters, they said.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the HCCI office bearers prayed for the departed souls' high ranks in Jannah.