HCCI Officials Condole The Death Of Dr. Farooq Memon

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, senior vice President Najmuddin Qureshi and vice president Owais Khan in their joint condolence statement expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Dr. Farooq Memon, former chairman of Red Crescent Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, senior vice President Najmuddin Qureshi and vice president Owais Khan in their joint condolence statement expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Dr. Farooq Memon, former chairman of Red Crescent Hyderabad.

They acknowledged his services to the Hilal-e-Ahmer hospitals and Memon Hospital, stating that his contributions would always be remembered.

The office bearers of the chamber also extended heartfelt condolence to Imran Seharwardi, the provincial president of Sunni Tehreek Pakistan, on the demise of his mother.

They offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

Pakistan Hyderabad Chamber Commerce Industry

