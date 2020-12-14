UrduPoint.com
HCCI Opens Representative Office In Chongqing, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

HCCI opens representative office in Chongqing, China

The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has opened its representative office in Chongqing City, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has opened its representative office in Chongqing City, China.

Zhang Yang is the chief representative of Chongqing office, who is also the president of the Pakistan-China Cultural Exchange Center, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

According to Zhang, taking the opportunity of celebrating the 70 anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations in 2021, Chongqing representative office of HCCI will build a stage to facilitate the extensive communication and investments between the bilateral governments and civil societies.

These activities aimed to strengthen the exchange and cooperation between Pakistan's industry and commerce, culture and tourism circles and relevant governments, sectors and organizations in southwestern China.

More Stories From Pakistan

