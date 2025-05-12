HCCI Organize “Azm-e-Nao” Conference To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) organized a program titled “Azm-e-Nao” under the chairmanship of Seth Goharullah.
The event brought together traders and industrialists from across Hyderabad, demonstrating unity and solidarity within the business community.
A delegation from Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry participated, led by Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput.
Including Ahsan Moeed Sheikh Advocate, Ziauddin Qureshi, (Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce) Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Syed Hassan Zia Jafri, Javed Iqbal (Furniture Association), Haji Gulshan-e-Elahi, Ashfaq Soumour (Shama Commercial), Taqi Sheikh (Hyderabad Footwear Association), Javed Raju (Old Motor Parts Association), Malik Shakoor (City College Road), Hanif Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Chauhan (Pakistan Business Forum), Tariq Sheikh, Vicky Bhai (Resham Bazaar), Akram Shah (Hyderabad Scrap Union), Khalid Khanzada (Aalishan Cloth Market), Saleem Javed (New Cloth Market), Haji Sharif (Azeem Shan Cloth Market), Saeeduddin Sheikh (Afandi Panjra Pole Bazaar), Raheel Qureshi (Hyderabad Marble Market), Wajahat Hussain (Hyderabad Printing Association), Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Hifzur Rehman (Gul Center Union), Shabbir Siddiqui (Hyderabad mobile Association), Salahuddin Ghori, Muhammad Ali
Rajput (Anjum Traders Sindh), Mehboob Abro, Amjad Memon (Traders Qasimabad), Malik Idrees, Zaid Gul (Al Pakistan Traders), Farid Chandrigar (President Sarafa Bazaar Hyderabad), Abbas Chandrigar, Afzal Jiwani (Shahi Bazaar Association), Haji Siddique Memon, Iqbal Sheikh (Hyderabad Sewing Machine and Electronics Market), Shaukat Ali Sheikh (Hyderabad Pharma Association), Seth Daya Ram Asrani, Abdul Sattar Khan, Haji Ikhtiar Arain, Zulfiqar Chauhan, Waseem Ji, Haji Ismail, Tahir Sheikh, Haji Maqsood (Cycle Market) and others participated.
During the program, traders and industrialists expressed their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army and appreciated its bravery and strategic achievements against India.
The collective stand demonstrated a strong sense of national pride and unity.
The “Azm-e-Nau” program reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to national interests.
The entire business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army.
The event ended on a high note, with participants renewing their commitment to contribute to the country's progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HCCI organize “Azm-e-Nao” Conference to express solidarity with Armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s response to be decisive if sovereignty threatened: DG ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Country's defence is invincible: minister22 minutes ago
-
Multan celebrates victory with fireworks, national spirit22 minutes ago
-
Two policemen martyred in suicide blast: CCPO1 hour ago
-
Leaders Media Network organises solidarity event1 hour ago
-
Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Be Suspended: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers1 hour ago
-
Pakistan seeks peace, but won’t compromise on sovereignty: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
Indian dominance not be accepted: Saad Rafique2 hours ago
-
India’s false claims exposed: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
Big Rawalpindi rally pays tribute to Pakistan Army for successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation agai ..2 hours ago