HCCI organize “Azm-e-Nao” Conference to express solidarity with Armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) organized a program titled “Azm-e-Nao” under the chairmanship of Seth Goharullah.

The event brought together traders and industrialists from across Hyderabad, demonstrating unity and solidarity within the business community.

A delegation from Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry participated, led by Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput.

Including Ahsan Moeed Sheikh Advocate, Ziauddin Qureshi, (Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce) Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Syed Hassan Zia Jafri, Javed Iqbal (Furniture Association), Haji Gulshan-e-Elahi, Ashfaq Soumour (Shama Commercial), Taqi Sheikh (Hyderabad Footwear Association), Javed Raju (Old Motor Parts Association), Malik Shakoor (City College Road), Hanif Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Chauhan (Pakistan Business Forum), Tariq Sheikh, Vicky Bhai (Resham Bazaar), Akram Shah (Hyderabad Scrap Union), Khalid Khanzada (Aalishan Cloth Market), Saleem Javed (New Cloth Market), Haji Sharif (Azeem Shan Cloth Market), Saeeduddin Sheikh (Afandi Panjra Pole Bazaar), Raheel Qureshi (Hyderabad Marble Market), Wajahat Hussain (Hyderabad Printing Association), Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Hifzur Rehman (Gul Center Union), Shabbir Siddiqui (Hyderabad mobile Association), Salahuddin Ghori, Muhammad Ali

Rajput (Anjum Traders Sindh), Mehboob Abro, Amjad Memon (Traders Qasimabad), Malik Idrees, Zaid Gul (Al Pakistan Traders), Farid Chandrigar (President Sarafa Bazaar Hyderabad), Abbas Chandrigar, Afzal Jiwani (Shahi Bazaar Association), Haji Siddique Memon, Iqbal Sheikh (Hyderabad Sewing Machine and Electronics Market), Shaukat Ali Sheikh (Hyderabad Pharma Association), Seth Daya Ram Asrani, Abdul Sattar Khan, Haji Ikhtiar Arain, Zulfiqar Chauhan, Waseem Ji, Haji Ismail, Tahir Sheikh, Haji Maqsood (Cycle Market) and others participated.

During the program, traders and industrialists expressed their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army and appreciated its bravery and strategic achievements against India.

The collective stand demonstrated a strong sense of national pride and unity.

The “Azm-e-Nau” program reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to national interests.

The entire business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army.

The event ended on a high note, with participants renewing their commitment to contribute to the country's progress and prosperity.