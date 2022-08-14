HCCI organizes 'National Flag Hoisting Ceremony" to mark Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) organized "National Flag Hoisting Ceremony here on Sunday to mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) president Adeel Siddiqui said that August 14 reminds us of the great sacrifices of millions of Muslims under the leadership of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by which we got freedom.

"We have completed 75 years of our independence and are proud to be Pakistanis, Adeel Siddiqui said, adding that Pakistan is the main Islamic country of the world which is rich in natural resources." The HCCI President said that 65% of our population consists of youth while the literacy rate was increasing gradually which is a welcome development.

"By following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the business community is selling Pakistani products in the international market and Pakistani products are loved in countries all over the world,said Siddiqui.

" The business community is working hard to stabilize the economy as if economic conditions are favorable the people will be prosperous, he added.

He suggested that 2022-23 should be declared as the year of "Made in Pakistan Products." Adeel Siddiqui said that we have the best army in the world which had achieved great successes in the war against terrorism.

The business community pays tribute to the martyrs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Pakistan Army for sacrificing their lives, he said.

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi, Vice President Owais Khan, former MPA Abdul Rehman Rajput and a large number of businessmen participated in the event.