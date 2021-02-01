(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Patron-in-Chief Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah has eulogized the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the economy of the country strong adding that his policies will soon bring fruitful results.

Addressing the representatives of traders organizations and HCCI members here on Monday, he said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing its attention towards promotion of trade and industry which he termed a good sign for the development of the country.

He said that the incentives provided to industrial and construction sectors will help in overcoming the issue of unemployment while enhancement of exports goods as a result of policies of the government will also improve the foreign reserves of the country.

The HCCI President Fahad Hussain Shaikh said that all efforts are being made to establish maximum industries in Hyderabad with activation of the small and medium enterprises sector so that maximum job opportunities could be created for jobless persons of the city.

Among others, Senior HCCI President Muhammad Waseem Ji, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shikh, Ex-President Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, Ex-Senior Vice President Turab Ali Khoja, Ex-Vice Presidents Ziauddin and Mir Syed Mehmood I. Jaferi were also present on the occasion.