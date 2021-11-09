UrduPoint.com

HCCI Pay Homage To Allama Muhammad Iqbal On His 144th Birth Anniversary

The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has paid homage to great scholar, philosopher, thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 144th birth anniversary at a ceremony here at HCCI secretariat on Tuesday

HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, while addressing the traders and industrialists, underlined the need of following the preaching of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal so that the people could successfully meet the challenges being faced by the country by forging unity and shunning their differences.

He said that thoughts of great scholar helped the Muslims of the Sub-Continent to understand the true message of islam and they not only restored their lost status but they also created a separate country for them through successful movement.

It is the responsibility of the people not to forget the sacrifices of their forefathers, follow the vision of the Poet of the East and move the country towards progress and prosperity and make it one of the developed countries in the world, he said.

Among others, HCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif, Vice President Danish Sahfiq Qureshi, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Hussain Ghouri, Abdul Sattar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaikh, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Yousuf Memon were also present on the occasion.

