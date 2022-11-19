HCCI praises Sindh govt for launching peoples bus service in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has praised Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon for launching the Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad.

Talking to the media here on Saturday Siddiqui said the business community appreciated the provincial government's initiative to provide a quality bus service at nominal rates to the people of Hyderabad.

He said the people had hitherto been travelling in substandard public transport which was expensive as well.

"The transport related expenses of the people will decrease by 50 percent thanks to the Peoples Bus Service," he believed.

Siddiqui recommended that the private sector should be given representation in the board of directors of the bus service for effective monitoring of the project.