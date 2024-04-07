Open Menu

HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui Visit Ramzan Bachat Bazar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) paid farewell visit to Ramzan Bachat Bazar jointly organized by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce .

Vice President HCCI Awais Khan was also accompanied with him. President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui said that Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro had sought Coperation from business community for organizing Ramzan Bachat Bazar to provide relief to masses. He said that HCCI with the assistance of district institutions has always played a vital role for the welfare of citizens and Alhamdollah HCCI with the Cooperation of traders sold grocery items, fruit and vegetable on controlled prices from 20% to 2% while 50% subsidy was also given on some items.

The President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui felicitated Management Committee comprising on Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and lauded their voluntary services. HCCI President distributed commendable certificates among stall holders and volunteers Muhamamd Areeb Khan, Ahsan Naghar,Nawab udin Qureshi, Osama Nadeem, Fahad Shaikh, Sumer Ahmed, Shahroz Ahmed, Waqas and Yasir Ahmed .

